Snowmobile fee changes for the 2019/2020 season

Montana residents will now pay $20 for the snowmobile trail pass which is valid for two seasons (July 1st through June 30). This pass is required for snowmobiles, snow bikes, fat tire bikes and e-bikes on groomed snowmobile trails. Tom Rispens, the Owner of Montana Boat Center, says the increase in prices might raise some concerns but it may not be a bad thing for an avid snowmobiler.
"I think it'll help maintain the equipment and maybe even open more trails or the ability to have more trails," says Rispens.
Out-of-state riders are required to purchase a nonresident temporary use permit for $35, which is up $10 for last year. Nonresident fat tire bike and e-bike users must purchase the Nonresident Groomed Trail Pass to ride on groomed trails in Montana. This new trail pass is $35 and is valid for 2 seasons (July 1st through June 30).
The revenue generated from the three trail passes will go to the snowmobile program to be used for trail grooming as well as the purchase and maintenance of the grooming equipment.
In addition to that, 50 cents from each non-resident temporary use permit goes to support search and rescue efforts across Montana.
The passes may be purchased from local vendors or online by clicking here.