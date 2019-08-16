HELENA - a change in where you can smoke in public, is now impacting businesses after the county public health department passed a new resolution.
the plan allows businesses to create an area outside their stores that are designated non smoking areas.
I spoke with Nathan Wellington from Lewis and Clark Public Health. He told me this would be very beneficial to any non-smoker, especially when it comes to second hand smoke and hopefully helps to keep kids from picking up the habit.
This resolution was passed earlier this week and is now up to businesses to implement it. It's not mandatory at this point, but rather encouraged.
Business owners will be allowed to establish their own criteria for the non smoking areas, if they decide to make a change at all.