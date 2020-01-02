HELENA- Float permit applications for Smith River State Park are available starting Thursday, January 2 through Thursday, February 13.
Because of the popularity of the Smith River, permits are required to float the 59-mile section of the river between Camp Baker and Eden Bridge.
Up to 15 people can float using one permit.
Applications must be submitted, or postmarked by Thursday, February 13. A non-refundable $10 permit application fee must be paid.
Permit drawings for the lottery will happen on March, 2 and results will be posted on the state park’s website here.
You can apply for a permit online through the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Automated Licensing System, by mail to the address on the permit or by picking up an application from any FWP office.
Anyone not awarded a permit can have a chance to float the river by calling the Smith River Reservation Line at 406-454-5861 beginning March 11 to request any remaining launch dates or canceled permits.
A $5 Super Permit will also be drawn, Super Permits becoming available on January 2 through March 12 with the winner being announced March 16. Montana State Parks issue one Super Permit each year through a separate lottery and anyone can buy as many Super Permit chances as they want.