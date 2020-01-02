Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 40 TO 50 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 70 MPH, ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, EASTERN PONDERA, TOOLE, CASCADE AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. && MOLDAN