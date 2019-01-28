Maintaining a 3.9 GPA is something Helena High School Senior Katelyn McKay takes very seriously. But she also finds time to be involved with the community. 4H is just one of many extracurricular activities Katelyn is a part of and says it has really helped her branch out.
“It’s really helped me with my public speaking and interacting with people of all ages. And people from all different walks of life,” said McKay.
Also captain of the cross-country team, Katelyn lead her team to a fourth place finish at the State Championship. She says being a part of such a successful team was really rewarding.
“I really enjoy getting to mentor new runners and get to be there for emotional support and help everybody out. I really enjoyed that part,” said McKay.
Katelyn is also a part of an exclusive club on campus. The 3-7-77's club only has 21 members, and the members of this club are all chosen by their teachers. She was one of seven students to be selected her junior year. The members mostly help with graduation, but also lend a helping hand throughout the community.
Keri Upham, who is in charge of the club, says Katelyn's work ethic and attitude in the classroom is something really special.
“She’s a dream to have in class, because she is someone you don’t have to worry about. You know she is going to go home and do her homework. You know she’s going to come back to school the next day and everything is going to be done and completed. She’s going to come and ask questions when she doesn’t understand something. So, someone like that is like one in a million to have in your class,” said Upham, who is also a math teacher at Helena High.
Katelyn's leadership won't stop after graduation, she has plans to stay in Montana and pursue a career in the medical field and become a nurse practitioner.