Shining Star: Helena Teen Plays with the Pros

Musical instruments can take a lifetime to master. However, one teenager in Helena is already playing with the pros. Sixteen-year-old Taylor Peterson actually shares the stage with his teacher.
“I'm just trying to soak it all up, I guess. Just the way the notes and the rhythm all come together, it just really moves something inside of me," said Peterson.
The young violinist earned a spot in the Helena’s professional symphony when he was just 15-years-old. The role wasn't handed to him. He had to earn it.
“We just started working through the audition. It took a long time. I had to proactive my audition for over a year actually, but I felt very prepared when the time came and you know I did really good. I did my best and it turned out really good," said Peterson.
Stephen Cepeda, Taylor's violin teacher, encouraged him to audition. Cepeda has acted as Helena Symphony's Concert Master for 12 seasons and has played his violin in venues around the world. The expert says this kid stands out.
"Music is very difficult, so you have to want it that much. You can't have an external force telling you. So, I think he has that. He has a passion for it and the desire to make really good music," said Cepeda.
But Taylor hasn't always wanted to pick up the bow. He's been playing violin since he was five, but early on, he had a passion for sports. A skiing injury in the 5th grade forced him to put his efforts into music and he hasn't looked back since.
"People in sports they just to go the gym and shoot around and they love it. It's kind of that same thing, I just love to sit downstairs and play my violin and make good music," said Peterson.
He says whether his passion takes him to Carnegie Hall or Helena’s Civic Center, he plans to play the instrument he loves for life.