With big dreams of becoming an engineer or baseball player, this is something Boone Davis, a fourth grader at Rossiter Elementary in Helena, works towards everyday. With math and science being his favorite subjects in school wanting to be an engineer is no surprise. But the interest came while working with dad.
“My dad was a mechanic I’m pretty sure in Washington, and I would help him change out tires on buses, I think,” said Davis.
Boone not only excels in the classroom, but he also plays baseball and will start his second year of 4H. He is the only student from his class to be selected in the niceness is priceless club. Mrs. Herbolich, Boone's fourth grade teacher, says he really cares for other people and has gone above and beyond doing this in the club.
“He really jumped on board with that. He really cares about how people feel. He created posters for the group, and he is really taking a real big hold on what this is going to look like here at Rossiter,” said Herbolich.
He has also received the daily trophy the school gives out to students who help out or do kind things throughout the day. But this is no surprise to Mrs. Herbolich because she knows Boone's work ethic.
“Boone is an extremely hard worker. Things may not always come easy to him, but he puts in the work to get it done and makes sure he understands what he is doing. He really try's hard, works hard, and is really successful when he does that,” said Herbolich.