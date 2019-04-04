Local sheriff's offices say a letter soliciting donations is a legitimate fundraiser for the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office shared an example of one of the letters, which are sent by each individual county's sheriff.
The fundraiser invites people to become honorary members of the sheriff's association. The $20 membership fee supports training programs and a youth scholarship.
Montana sheriffs do not solicit donations by phone, so any phone call asking for money is likely a scam, they say.