HELENA - Sheriff Leo Dutton has just returned from a weeklong horseback patrol in the Green Fork Cabin area. Dutton was accompanied by 2 executive staff members from the sheriff's office as well as two search and rescue team members.
Lewis and Clark County covers 3,500 square miles and not all of it is accessible by road. One of the main elements of this trip was their means of transportation, which consisted of 5 mules and four horses. The patrol is meant to become familiar with the area and gain experience in different situations.
Packing for a trip like this is very important due to the limited space on the mules. The crew packs only the necessities, such as food, water, extra clothes, flashlights, climbing gear, med-kits, firearms and a sleeping bag. Not only is this patrol a learning lesson, but it is beneficial to all the different departments in the Sheriffs Office.