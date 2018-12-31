Session Prepping at the Capitol

The Montana State Legislative Session starts in one week. There is a lot of work that goes in to getting ready for such a big event.
If you have ever taken the time to visit the State Capitol you know how beautiful it is. The Grounds Crew has its hands full maintaining over four million square feet of buildings and exterior space. Each season calls for different maintenance, in the winter the main priority is snow removal and keeping the 40 buildings accessible and safe. Getting ready for session doesn’t just start a week before, it's something the grounds crew preps for all year.
“So, we actually start prepping for session the day that the current session ends. Literally as the Legislators are moving out of their spaces, we’re coming in right behind them. And we are assessing anything in the building that needs to be taken care of. For instance, putting together a priority list of what needs to be repainted before the next session,” said Steve Baiamonte, General Services Administrator.
Although the Legislative Session is the highest profile event that takes place at the Capitol, there are hundreds of events throughout the year. The grounds crew is always looking forward on the calendar to make sure they are prepared for the next event.
This time last year there was about a foot of snow on the ground. So, the grounds crew is really taking advantage of the good weather we have had so far this year to get ahead of schedule, and make sure the session runs as smooth as possible.