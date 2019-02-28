66 Session in 60 Seconds – Transmittal deadline

Over the next few days, legislators will be meeting on the floor to get their bills voted on and transmitted. According to Greg Hertz, Speaker of the House, the legislature is right on track, when it comes to the transmittal deadline. But will be hitting the ground running once the break is over.
“We still have a couple of big issues after transmittal that we’ll need to deal with, and basically those are infrastructure, Medicaid reform and finalizing House Bill 2 over to the Senate,” said Hertz a Republican from Polson.
Legislators will have a lot of work to do in order to get all their bills transmitted. If bills do not meet the deadline, the House or Senate will have to suspend their rules in order to accept those bills.
After Saturday, the legislature will be on break from March 3rd through the 6th. When they return, their schedules will be full, as the committees will hear the bills that were transmitted.