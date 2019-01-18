66 Session in 60 Seconds – Revisions to marriage license blood test law

Montana is the last state in the nation that requires women to get a blood test before they get a marriage license. This mandate has been in place since the early 1900’s
The blood test can detect if a woman has the rubella virus, which can cause women to have a hard time getting pregnant.
The current law allows women to opt out of the blood test only if both the bride and groom agree. If not, she must provide signed documentation from a physician saying she has been tested or is exempt for medical reasons. Proponents of this bill say the law is antiquated and, in this day, and age screenings like this should not be required.