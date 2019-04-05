66 Session in 60 Seconds: Revising youth boating laws

Currently someone 13 or 14 may operate a boat alone if they possess a safety certificate or have completed the Montana approved water safety course, and this bill will change that age to simply 13. The new requirements for testing will include an at home study testing program and an online exam. But some experts say this bill doesn’t change a lot, but it does clarify a few things.
“I don’t know if it’s necessarily going to make it safer, but it will be a change where if you're under 18 and going to operate a boat alone you do have to take a safety course,” said Tom Rispens, owner of Montana Boat Center.
Rispens has teenage kids of his own and says after they received their safety certificate it was a good opportunity to talk to them about what is safe and what isn’t, and how close you should get and says maybe this bill will allow other parents to do the same.
Rispens also said, he doesn’t think this bill will change the boating experience but is trying to make sure that people who are driving are capable.
This bill has passed the Senate and will be heard in the House Judiciary Committee on Friday morning.