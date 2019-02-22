66 Session in 60 Seconds – Revising Montana Human Rights Act

House Bill 465 is proposing changes to the Montana Human Rights Act. Bill sponsor Kim Abbott, Democratic Representative from Helena, writes that this bill will protect gender identity and sexual orientation, by adding and providing a definition under the laws prohibiting discrimination.
Section one of the Montana Human Rights Act currently reads, the right to be free from discrimination because of race, creed, religion, color, sex, physical or mental disability, age or national origin is recognized and declared to be a civil right. This bill would also add gender identity or expression and sexual orientation to the list. This bill defines gender identity or expression, as appearance, or behavior of an individual, regardless of their assigned sex at birth. Sexual orientation is defined as an individual’s romantic or sexual attraction to people of the same or different gender. This bill also adds to the 15 remaining sections of the Montana Human Rights Act.
If this bill passes, it will have an immediate effective date.