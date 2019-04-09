66 Session in 60 Seconds: Revising medical marijuana laws

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 5000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS APPROACHING 18 INCHES, ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5000 FEET FOR THE NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, AND SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY OVER MARIAS, ROGERS, AND MACDONALD PASSES. THE WET AND HEAVY NATURE OF THE SNOW COULD BRING DOWN TREE LIMBS, AND MAY IMPACT NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. * NOTE...AUGUSTA, BROWNING, CHOTEAU, AND THE HELENA VALLEY ARE NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS WINTER STORM WARNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN