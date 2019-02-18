66 Session in 60 Seconds – Revising laws related to school lunches

This bill will prohibit a school district from stigmatizing a student who cannot pay for a school meal or has a negative school meal account balance.
Meaning the school cannot publicly identify the student or ask or require them to perform chores in exchange for a meal. They cannot require a student to throw away a lunch that has already been served because of the student’s inability to pay for the meal. The parent or guardian will not have to pay fees or costs for meals previously served to their child. Also, the school may not deny your son or daughter lunch if there is a negative balance on the account. The school district must notify the parent or guardian if there is an unpaid school meal debt of the opportunity to apply for free or reduced-priced meals.
If passed, the changes would go into effect for the next school year, as the effective date is July 1st of 2019.