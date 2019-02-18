66 Session in 60 Seconds – Revising laws related to school lunches

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW EXPECTED. VISIBILITY LESS THAN A HALF MILE IN OPEN AREAS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. DRIFTING SNOW COULD CAUSE SOME LANE BLOCKAGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FOR SPECIFIC ROAD AND TRAVEL CONDITIONS IN MONTANA, DIAL 5 1 1. &&