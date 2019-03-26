66 Session in 60 Seconds – Revising alcohol taxation laws

House Bill 650 will increase the tax on liquor, beer, hard cider and wine. While Senate Bill 339 will increase the tax on liquor licenses.
HB 650 will increase the tax on all alcohol products across the board by 10 percent. Representative Mary Ann Dunwell, the bill sponsor says, she doesn’t want to raise people’s taxes, but wants to find public revenue for programs that are being cut.
“Why do we have to rob Peter to pay for Paul. When we can identify public revenues, close some loopholes and fund these essential public services like good government should do in my option,” said Dunwell, a Democrat from Helena.
Dunwell says if her bill passes, the tax will be very little, that most consumers won’t notice a different in price. According to Dunwell, this bill will generate four million dollars a year.
On the other side of the chamber, the Senate Taxation Committee will hear SB 339 which will increase the tax on liquor license by an average of just over two percent.
If passed, all the money taxed from both bills will be deposited into the state’s general and special revenue funds.