66 Session in 60 Seconds – Revenue Bill Deadline

Appropriation Bills are known as spending bills, like House Bill 2, or otherwise known as the budget, and all of these bills start in the House and make their way over to the Senate. Revenue Bills are a little trickier and deal with anything that can increase or decrease revenue, like adding a fine, fee or penalty, but transmitting all of these bills is like putting pieces of a puzzle together.
“So, it’s kind of that time when there’s lots of moving pieces, but they have to start putting them together and have the puzzle be a little bit clearer, so we know what the budgets status is and where they’re going to end up,” said Susan Fox, the Executive Director of Legislative Services Division.
The legislators main focus after the transmittal deadline will be working on matching the spending to the revenue to balance the state's budget. The bills are starting to dwindle down, but those are the ones providing the solution to a balanced budget.
The legislators are bound by the Montana State Constitution to balance the state's budget, so these last four weeks are very critical.