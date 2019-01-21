66 Session in 60 Seconds – Proposed concealed weapon permit change

Monday the House Judiciary Committee will hear a bill proposing revisions to the states’ gun laws.
This bill will make the moving process a little easier for gun owners. If you have a concealed weapon permit, you would not have to notify local law enforcement if you were to move to a different city or county.
If you’ve moved recently, then you know under the current laws you must notify both the current and new sheriff’s office of your new residence. And if you move within a city limit, you also are obligated to notify the local police department within ten days of your move. In both the current and new proposal, your concealed weapon permit is still valid meaning you do not have to reapply.