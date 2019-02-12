HELENA - A bill before the Montana Legislature proposes making county sheriff elections non-partisan. Candidates would not have to select a political party when running for office.
The bill's sponsor, House Rep. Bradley Hamlett (D-Cascade) says the job of sheriff is a non-partisan one.
Hamlett says sheriffs serve everyone and are focused on keeping the community safe, and should be elected to office based on their skills as a law enforcement officer, not a political affiliation.
Under current election laws, candidates are narrowed down to a Democrat and Republican nominee after the primary election. In which they are elected from there.
HB 333 will be heard in the House State Administration Committee at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.