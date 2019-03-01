66 Session in 60 Seconds – Midway bill update

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...MEAGHER AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

...AN AREA OF SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WILL AFFECT LEWIS AND CLARK... WESTERN JUDITH BASIN...NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER...SOUTHWESTERN CHOUTEAU AND CASCADE COUNTIES... AT 904 AM MST, A LINE OF SNOW WAS LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM HIGHWOOD TO 30 MILES NORTH NORTHWEST OF LINCOLN. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTH SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 35 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH AND BEHIND THIS FRONT. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CASCADE, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, NORTHERN MEAGHER, AND WESTERN JUDITH BASIN COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 15 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 191 AND 285. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS, AS WELL AS DRIFTING ACROSS ROADS AND SUDDEN REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY IN AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME WHEN TRAVELING, OR CONSIDER DELAYING TRAVEL IN THE ALERT AREA.