66 Session in 60 Seconds – Midway bill update

The House Judiciary Committee has heard many bills on removing the statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases. Instead of voting on each individual bill, the committee took certain components from several of them and put them into one bill.
This is something Representative Doane, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, says should help the bill have a clear path to make it through the House of Representatives. The bill has had two votes in committee, one to draft it and one to introduce, and both had unanimous support. Chairman Doane is hoping this bill will come to the House with a 100 percent vote.
“We've really worked hard at making a comprehensive reform to child sexual abuse that everyone can support. It's not a partisan issue it's about protecting the children of Montana,” said Chairman Doane, a Republican from Bloomfield.
The bill passed the motion to be introduced on Wednesday, and is classified as a revenue bill, which means it will not have to meet the general bill transmittal deadline coming up on Saturday. But this bill still has a sense of urgency according to Chairman Doane. The Speaker of the House has made this a priority bill and moved it to the top of the list for the bill drafters after only having it be introduced a couple of days ago. It will still need to go through the normal bill process of hearings and is scheduled to be heard in committee a week or two after the transmittal break.
Here are a couple of updates on two other controversial bills.
House Bill 302 stating life begins at conception appears to be a priority as it has passed the deadline and has moved on to the Senate. House Bill 350, which would abolish the death penalty, did not make it out of the House Judiciary Committee and has been tabled.