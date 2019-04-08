66 Session in 60 Seconds: Medicaid Expansion Bill Update

A Medicaid Expansion bill hit a bump in the road last week, as lawmakers are struggling to come to an agreement.
On Friday, the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee heard House Bill 658, which would extend health care coverage for about 96,000 low-income Montanan’s.
After listening to testimony, the bill was tabled in committee, but this does not mean the bill is dead. The bill was rerefreed to the Senate Finance and Claims Committee where it will be heard Monday morning at 8 a.m. This bill passed out of the house on a 61-37 vote last month. This topic comes with a lot of controversy, as thousands of Montanans are at risk of losing their health care.
According to some legislators we spoke to last week, this bill is expected to pass. We will keep you updated both on-air and online as this bill moves through the process.