When it comes to the children of Montana lawmakers are serious about protecting them. Thursday the House Judiciary Committee will hear a bill which will prohibit giving or selling harmful products, like tobacco, to children and will punish the person with a fine up to 1,000 dollars or imprisonment.
The bill adds to the current law in place, that prohibits selling or giving any intoxicating substances, such as alcohol, to anyone under the age of 21. The revisions focus on the sale of nicotine products and alternative nicotine products, like vaping, making it illegal for someone to sell or give a minor a tobacco product.
In addition, the bill also states no child would be able to receive a tattoo or body piercing without the in-person consent of the child's parent or guardian. If you are a pawnbroker, junk dealer, or secondhand dealer you can also be in violation of this proposal, by receiving or purchasing goods from a child without the authorization of the parent or guardian.
If this bill passes, it will have an immediate effective date.