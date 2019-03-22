66 Session in 60 Seconds – Establishing laws regarding sanctuary cities

House Bill 146 would establish laws regarding sanctuary cities in Montana. The bill would prohibit state agencies and local governments from enacting or enforcing certain policies concerning citizenship and immigration.
Meaning, a state agency or local government must respond and react to a request from the United States Department of Homeland Security regarding a person's citizenship and immigration status. This bill will require the Attorney General to investigate and enforce certain provisions. If a state agency or local government violates the provisions, they will have to pay a $10,000 fine every five days they are not in compliance with the provisions. This bill has passed the House and will be heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday morning at 9 a.m.
If passed, this bill will have an immediate effective date.