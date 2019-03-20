66 Session in 60 Seconds – Establishing dyslexia screenings in schools

Senate Bill 140 would require school districts to screen students for dyslexia and address the needs of students identified with the reading disorder.
This bill will require screenings up to the second grade, and if the results do not meet grade-level, the school district shall take steps to identify the specific needs of the child and implement the best practices to address those needs. Senator Cary Smith is the bill sponsor and says he did not know much about dyslexia until a year ago when he found out his granddaughter is dyslexic.
“Our experience with that granddaughter and the public schools lead me to an understanding that we aren't doing what we really need to do for our children that have dyslexia in the state of Montana,” said Smith a Republican from Billings.
Smith also added that this bill will let parents know that their child has been diagnosed with the reading disorder and may need some extra help. He says this is a basic part of the bill, but one of the most important, because if at nothing else the parent can start intervening for their child. This bill will also reiterate the existing obligation of school districts to identify students with dyslexia, but also evaluate them for special education and related services.
There are 110 co-sponsors on the bill and Smith says he has had more people comment on this bill than all the bills he has carried together in his six sessions in the Legislature. The bill will be heard at 3 p.m. in the House Education Committee on Wednesday.