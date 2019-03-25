66 Session in 60 Seconds – Establish public access land act

Montana contains about 1.5 million acres of inaccessible Federal Land and Senate Bill 341 would allow the issuance of public access land agreements. This bill would allow a landowner to provide access to public land that is land locked through their private property. They can create an agreement on how or when their land is accessed.
Senator Mark Blasdel, the bill sponsor, says this bill clarifies the terms as far as what the expectations are. There would be a contract negotiated that has real money for the land owner, and the ability for both parties to back out if what has been agreed on hasn’t been lived up too.
“All of those things will be negotiated so that everybody knows what is expected when this agreement is processed by the department. And hopefully it opens up millions of acres of land for sportsman,” said Senator Blasdel, a Republican from Kalispell.
Senator Blasdel went on to say land locked land has been an issue every session with numerous bills being proposed dealing with the issue. He says this bill is an effort to try and put land owners and fish and game at the same table, where they can come up with a negotiated agreement to allow access through to the private land to these land locked pieces that are across our state.
“And I think this is a great bipartisan effort. We’ve had sportsman's groups, we’ve had land owner groups, we’ve had the department in discussing this, and I think this is a great compromise where everyone gets to have a seat at the table,” added Blasdel.
If passed, the private land advisory committee will review public access land agreement proposals and recommend to the department whether to grant the public land agreement.