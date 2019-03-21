66 Session in 60 Seconds – Border wall bill update

Back in January, Senate President Scott Sales announced he was going to propose a bill that would ask for 8 million dollars of state funding to go toward the southern border. According to President Sales, that bill is still in drafting and hasn’t been introduced yet, and not sure if the bill will ever be introduced.
The Senate President says border security is a huge issue for the country and the state of Montana, but says the reality is, he feels confident that the legislature would support such an effort but he also has communicated with Governor Bullock on the subject manner, and there is little doubt in his mind that he would support the effort.
“It’s a question whether we want to spend the time here in the last six weeks of the legislature to address an issue that is going to meet with his veto. It’s still out there, it’s still viable but I don’t know if I’ll bring it forward or not,” said Sales a Republican from Bozeman.
The president went on to say that he is going to bring forward a Senate Resolution in support of the border wall and ask congress to live up to their constitutional responsibility to secure the border.
President Sales still thinks the issue has merit but says there are a lot of issues that still need to be dealt with in the last six weeks that are more germane to Montana.