66 Session in 60 Seconds – Bill would create a hazardous material spill task force

House Bill 464 is sponsored by Democratic Representative Jasmine Krotkov from Neihart. The bill states many hazardous material loads are transported on Montana's railways and highways, and rural fire departments along with the State Emergency Response Commission, have limited capacities to respond to hazardous material spills in a timely manner.
HB 464 would create a hazardous material response and preparedness task force, who would be responsible for compiling reports and coming up with effective solutions for an efficient response time in the event of an accident. They would also examine and inspect all state railroads for any safety issues. Offering recommendations for improvements for reducing the risks of rail or roadway accidents involving hazardous materials.
There will be 24 members of the task force representing all areas of this issue. The members would be comprised of Representatives, Senators, rail and trucking industries, local and county governments, law enforcement, along with representatives from Montana Indian tribes.
If this bill passes it will have an immediate effective date.