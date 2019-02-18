66 Session in 60 Seconds – Bill stating Montana’s stance on climate change

This bill attempts to state Montana’s position on climate change. Republican Representative Joe Read from Ronan, writes in this bill, science shows human emissions do not change atmospheric carbon dioxide emissions enough to cause climate change.
Currently, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change claims human carbon dioxide emissions have caused all the increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide since 1750. The bill also states that it is necessary to adopt a public policy regarding climate change. It also states any information being distributed on climate change shall include the data from the study showing that human emissions do not change the atmosphere. In addition, Montana’s public schools along with public universities shall revise their curriculum to include the findings in this report. It also calls for the department of revenue to issue a report on the use of tax incentives intended to alter human behavior in response to climate change.
This bill will be heard on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the House Natural
Resources Committee.