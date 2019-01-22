66 Session in 60 Seconds – Bill revising bullying law

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 12 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND 5 INCHES OR LESS AT LOWER ELEVATIONS EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH IN THE MOUNTAINS AND PASSES, AND AS HIGH AS 35 MPH AT LOWER ELEVATIONS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY, ESPECIALLY IN MOUNTAIN PASSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&