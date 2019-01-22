66 Session in 60 Seconds – Bill revising bullying law

Getting teased or made fun of is a part of growing up and almost every child experiences it. But there have been cases where kids are really victimized and right now, some say Montana laws that are supposed to protect those children are too vague.
Here is what the new proposal looks like, in public K-12 schools a bully could be charged with a misdemeanor or a felony if the bullying results in serious injury or death. The bully could also face a big fine ranging from 500 to ten thousand dollars. And they could also spend up to five years in prison depending on the severity.
So how common is bullying? Listen to this statistic, about one-fifth or 19 percent of student in grades 9-12 report being bullied on school property, according to stopbullying.gov.