66 Session in 60 Seconds – Bill revises ‘Blue Alert’ criteria

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH UP TO 3 INCHES OVER ROGERS PASS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY. THE HELENA VALLEY, INCLUDING THE CITY OF HELENA, IS NOT INCLUDED IN THIS ADVISORY. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL MONTANA... AT 7 AM, LIGHT SNOW CONTINUES TO FALL OVER CASCADE AND SOUTHWESTERN CHOTEAU COUNTY. NORTH WINDS GUSTING 15 TO 30 MPH ARE CAUSING DRIFTING AND BLOWING SNOW. VISIBILITY IS POOR IN OPEN AREAS, ESPECIALLY WHILE DRIVING AND ATTEMPTING TO PASS OTHER VEHICLES. DRIFTING SNOW CAN CAUSE PARTIAL LANE BLOCKAGES. ALLOW EXTRA TRAVEL TIME THIS MORNING FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE.