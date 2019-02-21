66 Session in 60 Seconds – Bill revises ‘Blue Alert’ criteria

The changes being proposed in House Bill 198 would allow the Department of Justice to activate and deactivate the Blue Alert system for when an officer has gone missing or when a credible threat to law enforcement exists.
If an officer is missing in connection with official duties or has been killed or seriously injured in the line duty, and the suspect is still at large, or if there is a serious threat to the public, the alert will notify all law enforcement agencies along with anyone in proximity of which the incident has occurred. The Blue Alert notifications will no longer be in effect once the officer has been located or there is no longer an immediate threat.
This bill has passed both the second and third readings the House of Representatives and now has moved to the Senate Judiciary Committee where it will be heard at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.