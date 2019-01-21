66 Session in 60 Seconds – Bill proposed to honor fallen law enforcement officer

Today the House Transportation Committee will hear a bill that would honor former Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed following a pursuit on Highway 287 in May of 2017. This bill would change the name of Highway 287 to Moore Memorial Highway.
There will be a sign installed at mile marker 109 where Moore was shot and killed. The sign will include Moore’s name, title, badge number and date of passing. This bill would not only change the name of the highway, but newly published roadway maps would include the Mason Moore Memorial Highway. Deputy Moore and his family moved to the Treasure State from South Caroline and he dedicated his life to serving the people of Montana in the Central Valley Fire District, the Motor Carrier Service, the Three Forks Fire Department and the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office.
If passed, this bill would go into immediate effect.