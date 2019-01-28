Monday kicks off week four of the Legislative Session, and there are thousands of bills to get through in just 90 days. So far in the three weeks the Legislature has heard over 300 bills, and it’s really heating up to be a busy week.
Monday’s docket for the House of Representatives includes a bill being proposed that would make the use of Styrofoam in food-related businesses illegal. This next bill could cause you to have a suspended license for six months if you were to pass a school bus illegally. In House Bill 242, a person would not be able to use their cell phone while operating a motor vehicle in a work zone. And last is House Bill 192, revising laws related to privacy in communication. Making the publication or distribution of sexual images without the consent of the person depicted a felony.
On the other side of the chamber, the Senate will look to opt out of daylight-saving time. Creating Montana Standard Time. They will also be hearing a bill proposing that the Secretary of State’s Office will pay the postage cost for absentee ballots that are returned.