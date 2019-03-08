66 Session in 60 Seconds – Allowing dice games to be played by patrons

It will be legal to play these games in an establishment with the stipulation that the house may not have a financial interest. For example, an establishment that serves alcohol may roll the dice with a customer and award them a drink on the house, merchandise, or money to play songs on the juke box. If there is a running game and a pot is established, all money paid to play games must be paid out as winnings. An establishment may limit the amount won and use the remaining money on the next game pot. A person under 18 may not be allowed to play the game Cee-lo
It is also important to know that an establishment may not extend credit to customers to participate in the games. If this bill passes, it will have an immediate effective date.