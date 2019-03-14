66 Session in 60 Seconds - Revising the defintion of microdistillery

Senate Bill 182 may not be very long, but the small changes in it are enough to make a big difference.
This bill would change the definition of microdistillery in Montana. The new definition says a distillery in the Treasure State that produces 200,000 gallons or less of liquor a year, from the 25,000 gallons under the current law. So if this bill passes, chances are with the 175,000 gallon increase, the next time you visit your local microbrewery your favorite product will most likely be availed.
The House Business and Labor Committee will hear this bill at 8:30 Thursday morning.