66 Session in 60 Seconds - Revising laws related to firefighters

Senate Bill 160, would allow firefighters in our state to have coverage under workers compensation for certain diseases associated with firefighting activities. This bill has been brought to the legislature over five times, passing in the Senate but ultimately dying the House last session. If this bill passes, Montana could join many state that provide firefighters with workers compensation.
Senate Bill 171, would require paid firefighters to be tobacco-free along with prohibiting them from displaying or using any tobacco products while on duty. This bill would provide cessation courses to firefighters who currently use tobacco products.
Both of these bills will be heard in the House Business and Labor committee on Friday at 8:30 a.m.