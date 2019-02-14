66 Session in 60 Seconds - Revising highway de-icer laws

We all know the weather in Montana has a mind of its own, and this bill being proposed would limit the time frame liquid de-icer could be used on public highways.
If passed, this would only allow de-icer to be used from December 1st until March 31st. Republican Senator Dee Brown from Hungry Horse is the bill sponsor and says limiting the amount of time de-icer could be be used would reduce wear and tear on vehicles and would help the environment. She hopes this bill will urge the Montana Department of Transportation to try out new products. Opponents say you can't take away the current de-icer until there is a new product to put in its place.
This is Senator Brown's fourth time bringing the bill to committee. It'll be heard on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Senate Finance and Claims Committee.