66 Session in 60 Seconds - Revising highway de-icer laws

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS EXPECTED, WITH 3-6 INCHES POSSIBLE OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, JEFFERSON AND BROADWATER. * WHEN...FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&