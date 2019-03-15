66 Session in 60 Seconds - Revising Firearm Laws

House Bill 325 is saying that a city or county can not go above and beyond the regulations of concealed weapons that the legislature has already set.
A city or county will only be able to regulate unpermitted concealed weapons. Republican Representative Matt Reiger, from Columbia Falls, the bill sponsor says the amendments to this bill stemmed from the city of Missoula having a couple of city ordinances, that he says a lot of people thought infringed upon their second amendment rights.
"This really addresses, where does the right of local authorities, counties or cities, to regulate our second amendment rights. This bill really takes out and makes it uniform, and makes it uniform across the state. It removes some of those powers from cities or counties to have different spots," said Rep. Reiger.
If this bill does not pass, there will be a referendum that will be on the ballot in 2020 where the citizens of Montana will get to weigh in.