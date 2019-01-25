Republican Senator Cary Smith from Billings, who is proposing this bill, says schools need to do a better job at letting parents know there is an option to opt out of the vaccine requirement.
This bill will still have the same opt out requirements as the current law in place, which are for medical and religious reasons. Any communication between a school and a parent or guardian, that provides notice or discusses the immunizations required must include information about the exemptions available for opting out. Senator Smith described this as a full disclosure type bill, nothing will be in fine print.
If passed, this bill will basically say, anywhere it says something about immunization requirements there must be something about the option for opting out.