66 Session in 60 Seconds - Prohibiting vapor products on school property

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW OCCURRING. VISIBILITY LESS THAN A HALF MILE IN OPEN AREAS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED DURING THE MORNING HOURS * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. DRIFTING SNOW COULD CAUSE SOME LANE BLOCKAGE. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FOR SPECIFIC ROAD AND TRAVEL CONDITIONS IN MONTANA, DIAL 5 1 1. &&