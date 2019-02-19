66 Session in 60 Seconds - Prohibiting vapor products on school property

This bill adds to the current law in place which prohibits the use of tobacco product on school property. With the introduction of vaping and other products, this bill makes it very clear any type of vaping will not be allowed on school property.
This bill is amended to read, the use of tobacco products in or on public-school property is prohibited. Meaning if you are found using any form of tobacco product including vaping products like an electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, electronic cigarillo, electronic pipe, vapor cartridge or similar product or device on school property you will be in violation, and will be guilty of a misdemeanor and pay a fine up to 100 dollars.
This bill will be heard on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. in the House Business and Labor Committee.