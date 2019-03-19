66 Session in 60 Seconds - Personhood Bill update

Weather Alert

...PATCHY VALLEY FOG THIS MORNING... FOG WAS DEVELOPING IN SOME VALLEYS ACROSS SOUTHWEST MONTANA THIS MORNING. ROUTES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING WERE SEEING REDUCED VISIBILITIES : INTERSTATE 90 FROM THREE FORKS TO BELGRADE AND UNITED STATES 287 FROM THREE FORKS TO HELENA. MOTORIST SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITIES TO AS LOW AS ONE HALF MILE OVER A SHORT DISTANCE. WITH TEMPERATURES BELOW FREEZING ACROSS THE REGION, ELEVATED SURFACES LIKE BRIDGES AND DECKS COULD BE SLIPPERY. SLOW DOWN, ALLOW EXTRA FOLLOWING DISTANCE BETWEEN VEHICLES, AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS WHEN DRIVING THROUGH FOG.