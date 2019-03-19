66 Session in 60 Seconds - Personhood Bill update

Currently Montana allows abortions up to the last eight weeks of a pregnancy, and House Bill 302 would amend the Montana State Constitution to define a “person” to include all members of mankind at any stage of development. Essentially this bill would outlaw abortions in the Treasure State.
This bill has passed the House and will be heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning. According to bill sponsor, Representative Greg DeVries, abortion bills have historically died in past legislatures, with the most recent ones not passing in the last two sessions, failing to get Governor Bullock signature. This is something Representative DeVries knew when he proposed this bill but says this bill will help bring clarification.
“Seeking to clarify what's already a fact, that a person is a person and should be accorded due process,” said DeVries a Republican from Jefferson City.
Since this bill is a legislative proposal to amend the constitution it will require a two-thirds vote from all the legislators, meaning that it will need 100 votes out of the 150 members of the legislature.
And if this bill does receive enough votes, it will then head to the ballot in 2020 for Montanan’s to ultimately decide if life begins at conception.