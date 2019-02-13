66 Session in 60 Seconds - Penalties for assaulting members of press

A Montana lawmaker is proposing a bill that would protect members of the press from assault, but surprisingly a lot of press organizations say this bill is unnecessary.
It's being proposed by Democratic Representative Tom Woods of Bozeman. It says anyone who assaults a reporter while they're working could face a fine up to $5,000 or up to a year in jail.
“What sets members of the press apart, in what you do, it's your job to make other people uncomfortable, it's your job to put people on the spot and that's really important. And I think that it deserves protection,” said Woods.
But opponents say the new law isn't needed. They say journalists are protected by state and federal free speech laws and existing laws preventing assault.
This bill is being heard on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. in the House Judiciary Committee.