Wednesday at 12:30 Governor Steve Bullock will hold a press conference with Representative Rae Peppers, regarding missing and murdered Indigenous women to unveil a bill package.
The press conference will be held after the Judiciary Committee hears testimony on key pieces of legislation to ensure that missing and murdered Indigenous women and their families get justice from the legal system.
Representative Peppers is proposing two bills on Wednesday, one would establish Hanna's Act and the other will revise missing persons reports. The new section of revising missing persons reports bill, states all law enforcement authorities in the state shall accept, without delay, any report of a missing person unless there are extenuating circumstances. All missing persons reports must be entered into the data base of the National Crime Information Center of the United States Department of Justice, within two hours if the person is under 21 and within eight hours if the person is older than 21.
Both bills will be heard Wednesday at 8am in the House Judiciary Committee.