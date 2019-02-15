66 Session in 60 Seconds - Legislature to order marijuana study

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...PERIODS OF SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...JEFFERSON, BROADWATER AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THERE WILL BE A BREAK IN THE SNOWFALL DURING THE DAY TODAY, BUT ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED TOWARDS THE EVENING HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&