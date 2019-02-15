66 Session in 60 Seconds - Legislature to order marijuana study

There have been prior attempts in the legislature to legalize the use of recreational marijuana. Currently, there are stiff penalties in place for the possession of just a small amount of marijuana for non-medical purposes. The discussion has made its way to the Montana State Legislature again, but this time not as a bill, but as an in-depth study.
This study will examine everything from legalization to taxation, to the public health and safety aspects of recreational marijuana in Montana. It will also evaluate how the state's current medical marijuana program would be affected by legalizing recreational use.
Part of this study will include reviewing the effect that legalizing marijuana has had on other states. This would include measuring the benefit from taxation of controlled recreational marijuana, and how the state would benefit from eliminating the costs associated with unregulated distribution on the black market.
If Governor Steve Bullock signs off on the joint resolution, the final results of this study will be unveiled to 67th Legislature.