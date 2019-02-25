Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING. * WHERE...MEAGHER, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO WILL CONTINUE AT TIMES AND COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A STATEWIDE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR WAYNE MANY GUNS, A 22 YEAR OLD AMERICAN INDIAN MALE, 6 FOOT 2 INCHES TALL, 140 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING A GREEN SWEATER AND BLUE JEANS. WAYNE WAS LAST SEEN ON FEBRUARY 21ST, AND HE MAY BE ATTEMPTING TO TRAVEL FROM BROWNING TO LAME DEER. HE HAS NO VEHICLE AND HIS JUDGMENT MAY BE IMPAIRED, HE COULD POSSIBLY BE EXPOSED TO HARSH WINTER CONDITIONS. ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT BLACKFEET TRIBAL POLICE AT 406 338 4000. THANK YOU.