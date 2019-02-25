With the recent outbreak of measles across the country and mumps in our state, the vaccination debate has made its way the Montana State Legislature.
Five bills on vaccination are being discussed in House committees on Monday. Some bills seek to strengthen requirements for vaccinations in Montana, while others seek to remove them.
House Bill 541, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Kathy Kelker, would require colleges and universities to teach students about vaccine-preventable diseases and options for vaccination. Click here for current bill text.
Democratic Rep. Gordon Pierson sponsored House Bill 596, which allows health care providers to disclose immunization information to other providers or authorities about a patient without the patient's authorization. It also a patient to opt out of such disclosure.
House Bill 564, sponsored by Republican Rep. David Dunn, clarifies the privacy procedures for handling students immunization records. The bill says it seeks to protect student privacy and allow students to be exempt from immunizations.
House Bill 574, sponsored by Republican Rep. Theresa Manzella, would prohibit immunization requirements in the Montana foster care system, saying that vaccinations place a "strain" and slow down the speed of foster care placements.
Rep. Manzella also sponsored House Bill 575, would authorize the department of Public of Health and Human Services to recommend instead of mandating immunizations for employers and children at day-care facilities.