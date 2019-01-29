Tuesday the Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee will hear a bill establishing the Firefighter Protection Act. This would create coverage under workers’ compensation for certain diseases associated with firefighting activities.
The biggest changes being proposed are adding diseases to the list that can be caused from firefighting. Eight different types of cancer were added, along with five other diseases. Proponents of this bill say 47 other states have laws that protect firefighters who get illnesses on the job, and Montana needs to get caught up with the rest of the nation. Others state concern about the rate of workers’ compensation.
For many sessions now, there has been a bill proposed trying to cover firefighters who get cancer from the job. So, we'll have to wait and see if this will be the year.