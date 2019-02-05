66 Session in 60 Seconds - Establishing liability on smart cars

House Bill 304 looks so far into the future that cars will be driving themselves. But, if this bill passes, and you're involved in a crash while driving a smart car, you will be held liable for all damages to a persons property while operating the vehicle.
While most expert's agree, seeing fully automated"driverless" cars on the large-scale is several years away, many of the cars on the market today already have several drive assistance programs. This bill would cover all of those systems.
If your vehicle is equipped with a driving automation system that includes any form of cruise control, to autopilot, your car will fall under this law if passed. Basically it's saying you cannot blame cruise control for your next crash.
This bill will be heard at 8 a.m on Tuesday morning in the House Judiciary Committee.