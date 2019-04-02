66 Session in 60 Seconds - Creating electronic directory photograph repository

Senate Bill 40 would provide an online directory photograph system for the Office of Public Instruction and the Department of Justice to use when searching for missing children who are enrolled in Montana Public Schools in grades K-12.
Parents will have the opportunity to provide the repository system with a photo of their child in case the student is reported missing and will only be used if they identified as missing. The authorization will be like when your children bring home their picture forms, asking if you would like to buy copies.
“Most schools take pictures of students every year, and they’ll send out slips when they send out for pictures requesting the parents to opt in, if they want to or not,” said Senator Frank Smith, the bill sponsor.
This is an opt in program, meaning if the parents don’t give authorization, the photo will not be put into the system. The OPI and DOJ will only be allowed to access the online photo directory. Smith says this will help add a face to a lot of similar descriptions. This bill has passed the Senate and will be heard in the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning.
If passed, the money for this bill will come out of the state's special revenue fund.