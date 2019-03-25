66 Session in 60 Seconds - Bill requires option to view ultrasound before abortion

Senate Bill 100 would require a person performing an abortion on a pregnant woman to inform the woman of the opportunity to view an active ultrasound or ultrasound images of the unborn child and listen to the fetal heart tone of the unborn child, if audible.
The person performing the abortion must obtain the woman’s signature on a certification form, containing acknowledgment that she was informed of the opportunities provided. This form will indicate whether or not the woman viewed the active ultrasound or looked at images or listened to the heart beat. A copy of this form must be retained in the woman’s medical records. Anyone who performs or attempts to perform an abortion without containing acknowledgment will be subject to a civil penalty of $1,000.
This bill has passed the Senate and will now be heard in the House Judiciary Committee at 8 a.m. on Monday morning.