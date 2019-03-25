66 Session in 60 Seconds - Bill requires option to view ultrasound before abortion

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING... * VISIBILITIES...ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. * TIMING...DENSE FOG WILL PERSIST THROUGH THIS MORNING, INCLUDING PARTS OF THE HELENA VALLEY. * IMPACTS...LIMITED VISIBILITIES WILL MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&