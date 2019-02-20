66 Session in 60 Seconds - Bill providing Montana to have official rock 'n' roll song
Courtesy: Chan Romeo Facebook
The infamous Hippy Hippy Shake song was written by Billings native Chan Romero, and it could become Montana's very own rock 'n' roll song.
 
Robert Lee Chan Romero best known as Chan Romero, wrote the song Hippy Hippy Shake while attending Billings Senior High School, where Billings DJ Don Redfield asked Romero and his band to come down to the station and record it. The song was later recorded and performed by the The Beatles, The Swinging Blue Jeans and Davy Jones with the Monkees. It was also heard in several movies. But even with all of the songs success, this is something Chan and LaVerne Romero never saw coming after finding out about the bill being proposed.
“I just said for goodness sake! I think Laverne and I both were kind of shell shocked,” said Chan Romero. “Yeah! It was a real eye opener. Amazing,” said LaVerne Romero.

In 2007 Romero became the first latino singer inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame. Romero still has family in Billings but currently lives in Palm Desert California. 

If the bill passes, the entire state of Montana could be doing the Hippy Hippy Shake. 

