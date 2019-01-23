Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES EXPECTED AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, MOSTLY 6 TO 12 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS, BUT ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS ON RIDGE TOPS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA NEAR THE CONTINENTAL DIVIDE, AND INTO SOUTHWEST MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM TUESDAY EVENING TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES. AREAS OF FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. EXPECT SNOW PACKED AND ICY ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&