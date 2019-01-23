This bill would only apply to people under the age of 18. If this bill passes, anyone under the age of 18 could be fined for using their phone while they're behind the wheel.
Montana's Department of Motor Vehicles say more than 480,000 people still use their cell phones when they are behind the wheel of a car. They say a lot of those distracted drivers are responsible for several accidents in our state.
This proposal prohibits minors from being able to write, send, or read a text when driving. And yes, this does include stoplights or stop signs. A teen caught in the act, could have to pay a fine up to 200 dollars. The bill states the only time you may use your phone while driving is to call for emergency assistance.
The best way to send a text when you are behind the wheel is to pull over to a safe location, put your car in park, and than respond.